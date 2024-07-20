National Bank Financial Downgrades Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) to Hold

National Bank Financial cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.71). The company had revenue of C$143.58 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

