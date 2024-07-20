NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Sets New 1-Year High at $337.20

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 337.20 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 336.30 ($4.36), with a volume of 16364906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 328.40 ($4.26).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NWG shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.54) to GBX 370 ($4.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shore Capital downgraded NatWest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.28) price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 319.29 ($4.14).

NatWest Group Price Performance

Insider Activity

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 317.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 272.57. The company has a market cap of £29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 713.83, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, insider Patrick Flynn bought 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £3,077.84 ($3,991.49). In related news, insider Patrick Flynn acquired 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £3,077.84 ($3,991.49). Also, insider Mark Seligman acquired 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of £481.77 ($624.78). 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Read More

