Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, July 23rd

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, July 23rd. The 1-36 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Nauticus Robotics Stock Performance

KITT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 27,881,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,322,809. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.08. Nauticus Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops ocean robots, cloud software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; Olympic Arm, an all-electric manipulator designed for a variety of intervention tasks on work class remotely operated vehicles; and ToolKITT, a software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention.

