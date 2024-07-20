NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $6.27 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $6.27 or 0.00009344 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $6.92 billion and approximately $183.88 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00042921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00015179 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009711 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000632 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,201,323,811 coins and its circulating supply is 1,103,755,688 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,201,234,163 with 1,103,587,780 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.37207441 USD and is up 5.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 427 active market(s) with $312,745,723.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.