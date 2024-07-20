NEAR Protocol Price Hits $6.33 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.99 billion and approximately $205.60 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $6.33 or 0.00009450 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00042444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00015313 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000637 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,201,324,395 coins and its circulating supply is 1,103,755,688 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,201,234,163 with 1,103,587,780 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.37207441 USD and is up 5.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 427 active market(s) with $312,745,723.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

