NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock Position Lowered by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,782 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 527.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NTGR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.16. 110,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,795. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $441.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.81. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $16.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $164.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Michael A. Werdann sold 9,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $112,314.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 79,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,966.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NETGEAR news, CMO Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $63,368.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 83,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,420.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael A. Werdann sold 9,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $112,314.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 79,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,966.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,244 shares of company stock valued at $308,028. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

NETGEAR Profile

(Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

