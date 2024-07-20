Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) Receives $51.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNEGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised Neurogene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurogene

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Neurogene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,036,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth $19,268,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Neurogene by 906.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 457,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Neurogene during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

NGNE stock opened at $42.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average of $34.97. Neurogene has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurogene will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurogene Company Profile

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

