Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) fell 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.44 and last traded at $40.89. 35,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 123,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.34.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Neurogene in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Neurogene in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.97.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neurogene Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,036,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene in the fourth quarter worth $19,268,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Neurogene by 906.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 457,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Neurogene in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

