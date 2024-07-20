NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,043 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 117,789 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of NIKE by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,859,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in NIKE by 13,094.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,563,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,722,000 after buying an additional 1,551,405 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on NIKE from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.44.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.70. 11,913,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,921,236. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.83. The company has a market cap of $109.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.24 and a 1 year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

