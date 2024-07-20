Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.41. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 5,363,959 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.80 price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAK Get Free Report ) (TSE:NDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $947,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,425,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,986,000. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.