Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $9,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 122.2% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 146,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 80,727 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 867.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 211,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 189,197 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE NCLH opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

