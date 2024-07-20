Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.82

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and traded as high as $18.35. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund shares last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 68,460 shares traded.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.1535 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
