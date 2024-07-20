Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.82

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and traded as high as $18.35. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund shares last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 68,460 shares traded.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.1535 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 1,588.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 50,181 shares during the period.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

