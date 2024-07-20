Nwam LLC Acquires 375 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Nwam LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 93.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $92.91. 3,812,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,989,451. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.39. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $94.88.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

