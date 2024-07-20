Nwam LLC Acquires 88,000 Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Vertex Energy worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vertex Energy by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 463,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 141,700 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vertex Energy by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Price Performance

VTNR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,087. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $695.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

VTNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Vertex Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

Vertex Energy Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

