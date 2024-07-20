Nwam LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,522,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at $17,681,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,582,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,416,000 after buying an additional 196,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,732,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,107,000 after buying an additional 172,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $56.12. The company had a trading volume of 930,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,823. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

