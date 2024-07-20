Nwam LLC Acquires Shares of 3,842 JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $181,000.

Shares of JIRE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.63. 132,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.46.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

