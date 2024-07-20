Nwam LLC Boosts Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned about 0.15% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKF. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 283.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,873. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.76. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $30.99.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

