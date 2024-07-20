Nwam LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of JAVA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.87. 472,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.11. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $62.23.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

