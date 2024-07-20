Nwam LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,220. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $82.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.61.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
