Nwam LLC Cuts Stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Nwam LLC lessened its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,896,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,853,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,836,000 after buying an additional 94,989 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,106,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,494,000 after buying an additional 78,838 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,023,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,581,000 after buying an additional 174,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,171,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 607,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RITM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of RITM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,927,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,888. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.82. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

