Nwam LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,466 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

PBW traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,201. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $323.25 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.96.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

