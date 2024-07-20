Nwam LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2024

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBWFree Report) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,466 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

PBW traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,201. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $323.25 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.96.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.