Nwam LLC Has $291,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 63,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 137,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,354.0% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 210,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 195,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 264,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 100,886 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,516. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

