Nwam LLC Has $993,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,109,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,477,000 after buying an additional 4,970,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,873 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,910,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,990,166. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

