Nwam LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

Get Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.80. 763,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,947. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $23.41.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.