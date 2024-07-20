Nwam LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,416,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060,511 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,356,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,301,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,928 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 11,616,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,222,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,043 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,443,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,958,134,000 after buying an additional 1,649,279 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,527,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,842,000 after buying an additional 1,501,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of TSM traded down $6.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.77. 22,585,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,249,166. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $84.01 and a 52 week high of $193.47. The company has a market cap of $859.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

