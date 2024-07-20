Nwam LLC Invests $206,000 in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFGP. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DFGP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.28. 30,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,783. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.14 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.2667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

