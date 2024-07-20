Nwam LLC Lowers Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $135.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,653. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.97. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 70.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

