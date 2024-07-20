Nwam LLC Purchases 3,217 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Nwam LLC grew its position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCT. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PCT traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $5.93. 657,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.63.

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

