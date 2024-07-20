Nwam LLC Purchases 941 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Prologis by 380.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,046,000 after buying an additional 263,649 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $18,551,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 255.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

Prologis Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.75. 3,485,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.30. The company has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

