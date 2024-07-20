Nwam LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $42.74. The company had a trading volume of 34,590,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,208,204. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.