Nwam LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 63,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 916,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 53,833 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $196,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $10.51. 1,287,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,426. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

