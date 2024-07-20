Nwam LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,287 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 35,997 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 374.6% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 50,080 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $67.31. 12,809,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,434,010. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.64. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.65 billion, a PE ratio of 108.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

