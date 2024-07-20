Nwam LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,341,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 47,612 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 881,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,070,000 after buying an additional 33,321 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 826,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,548,000 after buying an additional 49,428 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 773,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,943,000 after buying an additional 21,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 766,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,011. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $268.30. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

