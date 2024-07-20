Oasys Price Reaches $0.0435 on Major Exchanges (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, Oasys has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Oasys token can currently be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Oasys has a total market cap of $96.71 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Oasys

Oasys was first traded on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,225,422,187.7 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.04381779 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,646,764.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

