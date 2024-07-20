Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.20.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Omnicell

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $246.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Omnicell by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Omnicell by 3.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 36.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.