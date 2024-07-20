Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $5.00. 1,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Orbit International Stock Down 9.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a market cap of $17.70 million, a P/E ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Orbit International had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter.

Orbit International Company Profile

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

