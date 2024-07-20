Orchid (OXT) Trading Up 25.1% This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0855 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $83.81 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00010968 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009490 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,799.19 or 0.99945988 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000943 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011685 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00075062 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08579396 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $4,580,546.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.