Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 818 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,768,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after acquiring an additional 559,414 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $25,933,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,652,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,068,000 after purchasing an additional 365,855 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 953.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 403,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 365,168 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.70. 1,540,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASO. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

