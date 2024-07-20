Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Gartner by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IT stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $458.55. 242,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,295. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IT. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $478.50.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,090,098.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

