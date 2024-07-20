Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,536 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 558,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 69,402 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 342,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 216,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 72,641 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 127,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 54,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IYZ traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,227 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

