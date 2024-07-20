Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 2,908 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAT stock traded down $6.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.72. The company had a trading volume of 386,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $367.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.75 and a 200 day moving average of $320.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.20.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

