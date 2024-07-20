Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,528,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,861,000 after purchasing an additional 601,268 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 621.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,581,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 270,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,308,000 after purchasing an additional 177,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,249,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,461,835,000 after buying an additional 105,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,459. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $190.51 and a 52 week high of $276.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMC

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.