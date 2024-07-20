Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of Allison Transmission worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $56,334,000. Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $17,848,000. Prevatt Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $14,538,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,046,000 after buying an additional 135,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,345,000 after acquiring an additional 118,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

ALSN traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $83.99. The company had a trading volume of 711,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $85.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.53.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ALSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

