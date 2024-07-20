Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 45,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,299,000 after purchasing an additional 103,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW traded down $3.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $187.57 and a twelve month high of $288.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.10.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.50.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

