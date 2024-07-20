Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of CHDN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.11. The company had a trading volume of 445,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,991. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $146.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.33.
Insider Activity at Churchill Downs
In other news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.
