Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 19.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 228,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,309,000 after acquiring an additional 37,134 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 225,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3,480.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 488,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,702,000 after purchasing an additional 474,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.62. 3,235,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $91.67 and a 52-week high of $131.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.11 and its 200-day moving average is $119.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.89.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

