Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.21.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $572,739 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $4.09 on Friday, reaching $276.83. 1,382,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,387. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.32 and a 52 week high of $282.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

