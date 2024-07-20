Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,044 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,312,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,289. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.47.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

