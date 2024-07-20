Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the first quarter worth $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Timken by 51.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.91.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.50. The company had a trading volume of 278,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,283. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average of $84.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,590,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.