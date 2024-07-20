Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 169,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.4% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 33,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $614,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXRH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 1.7 %

TXRH stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.44. 914,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,235. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.94.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.